Degrees Of Abuse: ‘He had deliberately obscured who he was’

Some of the world's elite universities are failing to protect their students when it comes to sexual misconduct by staff or other students [Al Jazeera Investigative Unit] (Al Jazeera)
Published On 6 May 2022

Every Friday, we’re bringing you one episode of the series ‘Degrees of Abuse’ produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

The PhD student at Glasgow University was charismatic and charming, and part of his appeal was his seemingly tragic past. But his relationships with several women became abusive and controlling.  As our investigation dug deeper into the postgrad’s history in his home country, we uncovered his lies and the real story of his murdered wife.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting. 

