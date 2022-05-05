PodcastPodcast, Essential Middle East
Ukraine attracts fighters from the Middle East
In the first episode of the Essential Middle East podcast, we look into why foreign fighters are in Ukraine.
This is the premiere episode of the Essential Middle East podcast.
The war in Ukraine has attracted thousands of foreign fighters battling on both sides from around the world including the Middle East. Some call them mercenaries, while others call them volunteers. So why are they joining the fight?
In this episode:
Wa’el Alzayat, a Middle East policy expert based in Washington, DC and CEO of Emgage, a national Muslim American civic organisation
