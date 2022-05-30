In the UK, a duel to hold ‘Prevent’ to account

What does ‘Prevent’ prevent? The United Kingdom’s government says the programme is key to counterterrorism and protecting vulnerable people. Human rights organizations and Muslim groups say it is surveillance and counterproductive.

After years in operation, the government will release an independent review of Prevent – but it has been boycotted by hundreds of organizations. Instead, many participated in a ‘people’s review’ of Prevent.

So what does a tale of two reviews tell us about the future of Prevent?

