Revisiting the trial of Julian Assange

Julian Assange has waged a long fight against extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States, and after years, a final decision is imminent. But when former UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer was asked to look into his case in 2018, he found himself surprisingly uninterested. One allegation after another had come to cloud the narrative of Assange, liberator of state secrets. But Melzer has since investigated them all – and he discovered that the level of deception is staggering.

Nils Melzer, author of “The Trial of Julian Assange” (@NilsMelzer)

