Is there Western media bias in the Shireen Abu Akleh coverage?

The killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has brought media outlets under the spotlight. We look at why mainstream media have been accused of dropping their objectivity, impartiality, and accuracy in their coverage of stories related to Palestine and Palestinian lives and deaths.

In this episode:

Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah), executive director of the Electronic Intifada

This episode was produced by Hayat Mongodin, Khaled Soltan, and host Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik is our lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is our assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is our executive producer.

