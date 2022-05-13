Degrees of Abuse: The Impact

The last episode in a series looking at a two-year investigation at UK universities.

When Al Jazeera’s I-Unit released its investigation into sexual misconduct against women at British Universities in late 2021, it created a storm on social media. But after the revelations, has anything changed?

In the last episode of the series, we find out what’s happened to the four male academics accused of abuse. We also hear from women in each case about how it felt to finally hear the names made public and what kind of response they’ve received.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting.

