Degrees of Abuse: ‘He still crossed all of those boundaries’

Some of the world's most elite universities are failing to protect their students when it comes to sexual misconduct by staff or other students. [Al Jazeera Investigative Unit]
Published On 8 Apr 2022

Every Friday, The Take podcast is bringing you one episode of the series Degrees of Abuse produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

He is a leading academic at the University of Oxford. His expertise is in times gone by. Both students and other lecturers say his drunken and abusive behaviour is also a throwback and has no place in the modern world.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting.

