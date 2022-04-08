Degrees of Abuse: ‘He still crossed all of those boundaries’

Every Friday, The Take podcast is bringing you one episode of the series Degrees of Abuse produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

He is a leading academic at the University of Oxford. His expertise is in times gone by. Both students and other lecturers say his drunken and abusive behaviour is also a throwback and has no place in the modern world.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting.

