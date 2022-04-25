Ramadan through Palestinian eyes

One month in the holy land through Palestinian eyes.

Ramadan is a time of reflection, but in Jerusalem, the month is often accompanied by violence. This year, overlapping holidays for Christians, Jews and Muslims have shone a light on Israel and Palestine’s fault lines, particularly at holy sites in Jerusalem where Palestinian Christians and Muslims have fought Israeli restrictions on access.

Ramadan is a time of reflection, but in Jerusalem, the month is often accompanied by violence. As religious holidays overlap, Palestinian Christians and Muslims have fought Israeli restrictions on access to holy sites. 🎙 We discuss with @dianabuttu: https://t.co/dLXqxg8WsF pic.twitter.com/kKkUlnXD7N — Al Jazeera English Podcasts (@AJEPodcasts) April 25, 2022

In this episode:

Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu), analyst and former legal adviser to Palestinian negotiators

Dr Samah Jabr (@drsamahjabr), head of the Mental Health Unit, Palestine Ministry of Health

This episode was produced by Alexandra Locke with Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, Ruby Zaman, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJEPodcasts), Instagram (@AJEPodcasts) and Facebook (@AJEPodcasts)