Degrees of Abuse: Part 4: ‘I was absolutely destroyed’

Every Friday, we’re bringing you one episode of the series ‘Degrees of Abuse’ produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

Four women delivered separate complaints to Glasgow University about the behaviour of the same lecturer. Their experiences were strikingly similar but the University found the only person to have done anything wrong wasn’t the accused, but the accuser.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting.

