Podcast, The Take
News|Sexual Assault

Degrees of Abuse: Part 4: ‘I was absolutely destroyed’

Illustration and logo that says 'Degrees of Abuse'
Some of the world's most elite universities are failing to protect their students when it comes to sexual misconduct by staff or other students [Al Jazeera Investigative Unit]
Published On 22 Apr 2022

Every Friday, we’re bringing you one episode of the series ‘Degrees of Abuse’ produced by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

Four women delivered separate complaints to Glasgow University about the behaviour of the same lecturer. Their experiences were strikingly similar but the University found the only person to have done anything wrong wasn’t the accused, but the accuser.

*Please note some listeners may find these accounts upsetting. 

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera