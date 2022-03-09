Russians isolated as war on Ukraine continues

It has been two weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. People within Russia are finding themselves more isolated with every passing day, whether due to actions from foreign countries and companies, or from their own leaders. Independent Russian media outlets are shutting down, and a human rights monitor says more than 10,000 people have been arrested in anti-war protests across the country. Meanwhile, foreign governments are also trying to cut Russia off from the rest of the world financially. So what can Russians expect as the country’s war on Ukraine continues?

Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari), Al Jazeera correspondent

