Is the hijab on trial in India?

A debate about the headscarf has sparked protests in India after a group of Muslim students in the southern state of Karnataka were barred from entering their school and asked to remove their hijabs. While end-of-year exams are under way, some girls say they are facing the possibility of choosing between their hijab and their education. So what would a hijab ban mean for religious freedoms in India?

Muskhan Khan, Karnataka Student

Sania Farooqui, Journalist

