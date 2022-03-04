PodcastPodcast, The Take
Is the hijab on trial in India?
Published On 4 Mar 2022
A debate about the headscarf has sparked protests in India after a group of Muslim students in the southern state of Karnataka were barred from entering their school and asked to remove their hijabs. While end-of-year exams are under way, some girls say they are facing the possibility of choosing between their hijab and their education. So what would a hijab ban mean for religious freedoms in India?
In this episode:
Muskhan Khan, Karnataka Student
Sania Farooqui (@SaniaFarooqui), Journalist
Connect with The Take:
Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)
Source: Al Jazeera