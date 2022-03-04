Podcast, The Take
Is the hijab on trial in India?

Indian women hold placards during a protest, against the recent hijab ban.
Women hold placards during a protest against a recent hijab ban in several colleges in Karnataka state, India [Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters] (Reuters)
Published On 4 Mar 2022

A debate about the headscarf has sparked protests in India after a group of Muslim students in the southern state of Karnataka were barred from entering their school and asked to remove their hijabs. While end-of-year exams are under way, some girls say they are facing the possibility of choosing between their hijab and their education. So what would a hijab ban mean for religious freedoms in India?

In this episode: 

Muskhan Khan, Karnataka Student
Sania Farooqui (@SaniaFarooqui), Journalist

