The uncertain future of girls’ schools in Afghanistan
Published On 28 Mar 2022
The Taliban had promised teenage girls in Afghanistan would get to return to school for the first time since August. But on March 23, schools had only been open for a few hours before the Taliban shut them down indefinitely — plunging Afghan girls’ futures back into limbo.
In this episode:
Pashtana Durrani, Executive Director of LEARN Afghanistan (@BarakPashtana)
Heather Barr, Associate Women’s Rights Director, Human Rights Watch (@heatherbarr1)
