A new era for football’s billionaires?

It’s about to be the biggest sale the football world has ever seen. Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is selling his club, Chelsea FC. He was the first billionaire to get into England’s Premier League back in 2003 and his unlimited spending unleashed the transformation of the world’s most popular game into a big-money sport. What could Chelsea’s sale tell us about where football is going next?

James Montague, author of The Billionaires Club: The Unstoppable Rise of Football’s Super-rich Owners (@JamesPiotr)

