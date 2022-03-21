Podcast, The Take
A story of life and loss in wartime Ukraine

A Ukrainian journalist tells The Take about the double trauma of covering her second war.

A local resident rides a bicycle past a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
Kateryna Malofieieva is no stranger to war. She was raised in Ukraine’s Donbas region, from one of the territories claimed by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Now, she is covering her second war in her home country, and coping with a loss of her own.

In this episode: 

Kateryna Malofieieva @KatyaMalofeyeva, Al Jazeera producer

