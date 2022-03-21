PodcastPodcast, The Take
A story of life and loss in wartime Ukraine
A Ukrainian journalist tells The Take about the double trauma of covering her second war.
Published On 21 Mar 2022
Kateryna Malofieieva is no stranger to war. She was raised in Ukraine’s Donbas region, from one of the territories claimed by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Now, she is covering her second war in her home country, and coping with a loss of her own.
In this episode:
Kateryna Malofieieva @KatyaMalofeyeva, Al Jazeera producer
Source: Al Jazeera