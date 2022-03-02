Podcast, The Take
What’s behind Nigeria’s prison breaks?

A man is seen standing in front of the main gate of the Nigerian Correctional Services facility that was attacked by gunmen in Imo State, Nigeria [David Dosunmu/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 2 Mar 2022

Nigeria is facing an epidemic: Thousands of people have escaped from Nigerian correctional facilities, also known as prisons, jails, or custodial centres, since 2010. And the problem only seems to be growing. So what’s behind the spate of prison breaks? And what do those jailbreaks say about the state of the country’s prison system as a whole?

In this episode: 

Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule), Al Jazeera Africa editor
Dr. Uju Agomoh (@DrUjuAgomoh), executive director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action

