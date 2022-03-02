What’s behind Nigeria’s prison breaks?

Nigeria is facing an epidemic: Thousands of people have escaped from Nigerian correctional facilities, also known as prisons, jails, or custodial centres, since 2010. And the problem only seems to be growing. So what’s behind the spate of prison breaks? And what do those jailbreaks say about the state of the country’s prison system as a whole?

In this episode:

Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule), Al Jazeera Africa editor

Dr. Uju Agomoh (@DrUjuAgomoh), executive director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)