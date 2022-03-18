Celebrating Nowruz as a Black Iranian

The holiday Nowruz is meant to be a fresh start for those who celebrate, both in Iran and around the world. But it also includes an upsetting tradition that the Collective for Black Iranians is working to expose and eliminate.

In this episode:

Priscillia Kounkou-Hoveyda (@priscillia_pkh), founder of the Collective for Black Iranians (@BlackIranians)

Pegah Bahadori (@pegahbhd), resident storyteller for the Collective of Black Iranians

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)