Who’s to blame for the rise in global gas prices?
Published On 16 Mar 2022
Gas prices around the world have soared in the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. But the fuel supply in many places hasn’t actually changed yet, so what’s causing the rise in prices?
In this episode:
Kareem Chehayeb (@chehayebk), Beirut Correspondent for Al Jazeera
Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt), a climate reporter
Nelson Bocaranda (@Bocaranda20), journalist in Caracas
Maziar Motamedi (@MotamediMaziar), Tehran Correspondent for Al Jazeera
