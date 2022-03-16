Who’s to blame for the rise in global gas prices?

Gas prices around the world have soared in the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. But the fuel supply in many places hasn’t actually changed yet, so what’s causing the rise in prices?

In this episode:

Kareem Chehayeb, Beirut Correspondent for Al Jazeera

Amy Westervelt, a climate reporter

Nelson Bocaranda, journalist in Caracas

Maziar Motamedi, Tehran Correspondent for Al Jazeera

