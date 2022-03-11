Podcast, The Take
Revisiting the Gates Foundation’s program to feed Africa

With the recent changes to the Gates Foundation’s board in the wake of Bill and Melinda Gates’s divorce, many people are asking questions about the its future. But this is not the first time questions about the foundation have been raised. One development expert we spoke with claims AGRA, Bill Gates’s 20-year-old program to feed Africa through agriculture, failed in its goals. On this episode of The Take we look at the Gates Foundation, and at AGRA and what went wrong.

In this episode: 

  • Timothy Schwab (@TimothyWSchwab), investigative journalist and author of the upcoming book, The Good Billionaire on Bill Gates and the Gates Foundation
  • Timothy Wise (@TimothyAWise), researcher and international development expert, also author of Eating Tomorrow
  • David Otieno Ciddi, small-scale farmer, leader of Kenya’s peasants’ league and member of Via Campesina

