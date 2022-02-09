Podcast, The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

What’s next for Canada’s COVID convoy?

A truck parked on a street with a message condemning imposed COVID mandates
A truck remains parked on Metcalfe Street with a message condemning the mandates imposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Freedom Convoy truck protest on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. [Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images via AFP] (AFP)
Published On 9 Feb 2022

Canada is one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world. But this week, you wouldn’t know that from its capital city. Ottawa’s downtown has been occupied for more than a week by “Freedom Convoy” protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions. Officials and residents say it is getting out of control. So what is at the root of the protest? And what could it mean for anti-vaccine protests worldwide?

In this episode: 

Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling), investigative journalist

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Read more: Angus Reid Institute survey on pandemic restrictions 

Source: Al Jazeera