What’s next for Canada’s COVID convoy?

Canada is one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world. But this week, you wouldn’t know that from its capital city. Ottawa’s downtown has been occupied for more than a week by “Freedom Convoy” protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions. Officials and residents say it is getting out of control. So what is at the root of the protest? And what could it mean for anti-vaccine protests worldwide?

Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling), investigative journalist

