After air attacks, Yemen goes dark

A man walks on the collapsed roof of a detention centre hit by air attacks in Saada, Yemen, January 21, 2022 [File: Naif Rahma/Reuters]
Published On 4 Feb 2022

Over the last few weeks, Yemeni residents have gone online to report hearing the sounds of air attacks. After seven years of war between the country’s Houthi rebels on one side, and a Saudi-led coalition on the other, the sound of aerial bombardment is well-known in Yemen. But this year, that war is intensifying and has even reached a new front – the United Arab Emirates. And, as Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition trade fire, Yemeni civilians are trapped in the middle.

