After air attacks, Yemen goes dark

Over the last few weeks, Yemeni residents have gone online to report hearing the sounds of air attacks. After seven years of war between the country’s Houthi rebels on one side, and a Saudi-led coalition on the other, the sound of aerial bombardment is well-known in Yemen. But this year, that war is intensifying and has even reached a new front – the United Arab Emirates. And, as Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition trade fire, Yemeni civilians are trapped in the middle.

In this episode:

Sama’a al-Hamdani (@Yemeniaty), Yemen analyst

Osamah Alfakih (@osamahfakih), advocacy director, Mwatana for Human Rights (@MwatanaEn)

Muheeb Ghallab (@Muheeb_Ghallab), vice president, Internet Society, Yemen Chapter (@ISOC_Yemen)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)