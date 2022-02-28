The deal with Iran

A restored nuclear deal with Iran was “closer than ever,” according to negotiators, when war broke out in Ukraine.

Now, stung by the US reneging on the last deal, many Iranians are holding back their hopes of freedom from stifling sanctions.

What are the main sticking points? As war rages in Europe, could there be a thaw in relations with Iran?

In this episode:

Maziar Motamedi (@MotamediMaziar) Iran correspondent for @AJEnglish Digital

Asal Alizade (@asal_alizade) Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Researcher

