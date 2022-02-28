PodcastPodcast, The Take
The deal with Iran
Published On 28 Feb 2022
A restored nuclear deal with Iran was “closer than ever,” according to negotiators, when war broke out in Ukraine.
Now, stung by the US reneging on the last deal, many Iranians are holding back their hopes of freedom from stifling sanctions.
What are the main sticking points? As war rages in Europe, could there be a thaw in relations with Iran?
In this episode:
Maziar Motamedi (@MotamediMaziar) Iran correspondent for @AJEnglish Digital
Asal Alizade (@asal_alizade) Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Researcher
