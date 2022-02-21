Did politics overshadow the Winter Olympics?

A diplomatic boycott led by the US. Strict COVID-19 pandemic measures. And athletes caught in the middle of political fights between nations.

The 2022 Winter Olympics have ended in Beijing, China, but the biggest headlines were not about the games. American-born athletes with Chinese roots who competed for Team China found themselves at the center of a war of words between the two countries.

So are the Games still about sports, or do they represent a geopolitical rivalry under the guise of sportsmanship?

In this episode:

Jules Boykoff, (@JulesBoykoff) political scientist, author of NOlympians and Power Games: A Political History of the Olympics.

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)