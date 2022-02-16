Facebook’s very bad month

Ever since Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his Harvard dorm room, he’s been focused on growth — more users in more places, until the entire world is connected. But in February, Meta, the social media platform’s parent company, reported some concerning news: for the first time in its 18-year history, Facebook had a drop in daily users. After that, Meta’s stock plummeted by more than $200bn dollars — the largest single-day drop in Wall Street’s history. Facebook has weathered scandal after scandal, but its user numbers have not taken a hit until now. So what does that mean for one of Big Tech’s biggest companies?

