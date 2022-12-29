Racial profiling and surveillance of Arabs in the US

A recent Arab American Action Network report in Illinois analyzed more than 200 police documents. It found that suspicious activity reports have criminalised Arabs and Muslims under the guise of “public safety”. Further investigation by the community group has revealed a crisis in racial profiling and surveillance of Arabs and Muslims in the United States.

