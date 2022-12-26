Returning to Gaza’s berries under blockade

The people of Gaza experience frequent violence, even war, but in 2020, there was a moment of relief – an understanding between Israel and Hamas, the group that’s run Gaza since 2007. A sign of that temporary peace was strawberries. Today, we’ll tell you why as we revisit a story from Gaza that doesn’t usually make headlines.

In this episode:

Stefanie Dekker (@StefanieDekker), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Safwat al Kahlout, Al Jazeera Gaza producer

Episode credits:

This episode was updated by Alexandra Locke. The original production team was Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Natalia Aldana, Stacey Samuel, Graelyn Brashear and our host Malika Bilal. Our production team also includes Chloe K. Li, Negin Owliaei, Ruby Zaman and Ashish Malhotra. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook