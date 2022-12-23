Snitches: The underbelly of the US legal system

The Take examines how the use of criminal informants in the US has become a key part of the country’s criminal system.

Any fan of mob movies is likely familiar with one of their central lessons: Don’t be a snitch. Informants have been fuel for Hollywood for decades. In reality, the use of snitches has become a key feature of the US criminal system. In this episode, we hear from a legal scholar who suggests the problems with snitching go far beyond the tattle-tale accusations you see in the movies.

In this episode:

Alexandra Natapoff (@ANatapoff), Harvard Law professor and the author of Snitching: Criminal Informants and the Erosion of Justice

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with Chloe K Li, Amy Walters and our host Halla Mohieddeen. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

