Podcast, Essential Middle East
Economy|Business and Economy

Why is the halal economy booming?

An employee works at the Isla Delice halal deli meat factory in Saint Andre sur Vieux Jonc, eastern France.
An employee works at the Isla Delice halal deli meat factory in Saint Andre sur Vieux Jonc, eastern France, on April 7, 2022 [Jeff Pachoud/AFP]
Published On 22 Dec 2022

The word “halal” in Arabic refers to something that is religiously permissible to consume or do. But today, it has become a huge industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars. The global Islamic economy report projects halal trade to be more than $330bn in 2025.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan. Our sound designer is George Alwer. The lead engagement producer is Aya Elmileik and the assistant engagement producer is Munera Al Dosari. Our executive producer is Omar Al Saleh. Ney Alvarez is the head of audio. The show is hosted by Sami Zeidan.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Source: Al Jazeera