Why do so few Israelis refuse the military draft?

The number of Israelis who openly refuse military service due to the occupation is low; earlier this year, four teenagers refusing together was notable. The low numbers persist despite multiple international human rights groups recognising Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as apartheid. Now, army violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank is at a high not seen in years, Israel’s most far-right government yet is on the verge of taking power, and draft refuser organisations say there has been increased interest in what is seen by most Israelis as a radical step. We hear from two men about why they did it, and why their decision is so rare.

Evyatar Rubin, conscientious objector

conscientious objector Haggai Matar (@Ha_Matar), Executive director of +972 Magazine and former conscientious objector

