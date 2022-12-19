Will protests fix Peru’s endless political turmoil?
Political unrest and dysfunction in Peru after another president impeached.
Peru’s government is now trying to regain balance after Pedro Castillo, its fifth president in six years, has been impeached.
Now, the country is grappling with a new president, and the public is feeling displeased about their government system. Protests have erupted over the country demanding new elections and a new constitution.
In this episode:
- Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera Latin America editor
- Mariana Sanchez, Al Jazeera Peru correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K Li with Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, and our host, Halla Mohieddeen. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
