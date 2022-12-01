Podcast, Essential Middle East
Why is Turkey carrying out air strikes in Syria and Iraq?

Fears grow of Turkish ground operations in Syria.

Turkish army jet
A Turkish army jet fighter escorts the plane of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he arrives at the new airport in Istanbul, Saturday, September 22, 2018, to attend the Teknofest aviation, space and technology fair [Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Dec 2022

Turkey has launched a wave of air raids in northern Syria and Iraq, after a deadly bombing on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue. The country blames the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and groups it claims are PKK-affiliates in Syria and Iraq, for the bombing. The US and Russia have warned against a ground operation.

In this episode:

  • Taha Ozhan (@TahaOzhan), Research director at Ankara Institute

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Salem Alyafei and our intern Nada Shakir.  Our sound designer is George Alwer. The lead engagement producer is Aya Elmileik and the assistant engagement producer is Munera Al Dosari. Our executive producer is Omar Al Saleh. Ney Alvarez is the head of audio. The show is hosted by Sami Zeidan.

