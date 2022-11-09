As Egypt hosts COP27, prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah risks his life

The Take talks to the sister of activist on hunger and water strike imprisoned in Egypt.

The world’s eyes are on Egypt this week, with the United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP27 – taking place in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. But while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi positions himself as an environmental leader, one of his country’s leading activists could be about to die.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah has been on hunger strike for more than 200 days, in a protest over his imprisonment. But on Sunday – the first day of COP27 – he stopped drinking water as well. Will the international community do anything to save him?

In this episode:

Mona Seif (@monasosh), human rights activist and sister of Alaa Abdel Fattah

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Alexandra Locke and Negin Owliaei. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Chloe K. Li, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei and our host Halla Mohieddeen. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

