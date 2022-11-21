African coaches take centre stage at World Cup 2022

For the first time in the tournament’s history, all five African teams will be led by African coaches.

Qatar 2022 marks the first time in World Cup history that African coaches will lead all five African nations in the competition. Many are hailing it as a watershed moment after years of African countries relying heavily on foreign, white and Western coaches while many qualified African candidates were denied opportunities. So how significant is this for the African teams, fans and players at the World Cup? And will this lead to more opportunities for African coaches, both on the continent and overseas?

In this episode:

Sean Jacobs (@seanjacobs) – founder, Africa Is a Country

founder, Africa Is a Country Mas-Ud Didi Dramani – assistant coach, Ghana national team (@GhanaBlackStars)

assistant coach, Ghana national team (@GhanaBlackStars) Radhi Jaidi (@RadhijaidiOff) – former Tunisian national team player and former head coach, Esperance Sportive de Tunis

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with Chloe K Li and Negin Owliaei. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Chloe K Li, Negin Owliaei and our host Halla Mohieddeen. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook