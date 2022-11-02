Bolsonaro ramped up Brazil’s gun culture. Can Lula reign it in?

In the past four years, the number of privately owned guns in Brazil has more than doubled to nearly 2 million.

After winning the Brazilian election, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will once again become the country’s President in January, more than 10 years after he last held the position. But his victory was narrow and current President Jair Bolsonaro still won more than 49 percent of the vote.

Lula, as he is known, will now attempt to roll back many of Bolsonaro’s right-wing policies – including the loosening of Brazil’s gun-control measures, which led to the number of guns in private hands doubling since 2018. But how easy will that be?

