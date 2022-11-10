Podcast, Essential Middle East
Wars over water in the Middle East

Essential Middle East examines the Middle East water crisis and how it could lead to future conflicts.

A picture taken on March 20, 2018 shows a dried-up irrigation dyke in the village of Sayyed Dakhil, to the east of Nasiriya city some 300 kilometres (180 miles) south of Baghdad [File: Haidar Mohammed Ali/AFP]
Published On 10 Nov 2022

We know water as a source of life. But dwindling resources could also be the reason for future wars in the Middle East. This precious commodity is slowly becoming scarce for several reasons. And there are worrying signs that our freshwater supplies in the region are running out fast.

In this episode: 

  • Duried Mahasneh, a specialist in hydrology and marine sciences

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Hayat Mongolian and Khaled Soltan. Our host is Sami Zeidan. George Alwer is the sound designer. Aya Elmileik is the lead engagement producer and Munera AlDosari is the assistant engagement producer. Omar al-Saleh is the executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera English’s head of audio.

