Is Percy Lapid’s murder a bellwether for the Philippines?

Journalist Percy Lapid’s murder has many wondering about the next era of press freedom.

When former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte left office earlier this year, it marked a change in the government’s antagonistic relationship with the media. But new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is the son of a former dictator who led a crackdown on the media decades ago. So when radio commentator Percy Lapid was shot dead near Manila on October 3, it left journalists wondering what this government’s response might show about how safe they will be in this next chapter.

In this episode:

Roy Mabasa (@roymabasa), journalist and brother of Percy Lapid

journalist and brother of Percy Lapid Jonathan de Santos (@desamting), chair of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

chair of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines Carlos Conde (@condeHRW), senior Philippines researcher, Human Rights Watch

