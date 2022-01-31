Podcast, The Take
A ‘campaign of terror’ in Myanmar

Protesters run during a crackdown on an anti-coup protest in Hlaing Township in Yangon, Myanmar on March 17, 2021 [File: Reuters]
In the year since Myanmar’s coup, resistance movements have emerged across the country, and the military has cracked down hard – on both armed fighters and civilians. It’s a form of total war that has killed more than 1,000 people. And the rural areas of the country have seen the worst of it.

