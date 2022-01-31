A ‘campaign of terror’ in Myanmar

In the year since Myanmar’s coup, resistance movements have emerged across the country, and the military has cracked down hard – on both armed fighters and civilians. It’s a form of total war that has killed more than 1,000 people. And the rural areas of the country have seen the worst of it.

In this episode:

Nu Nu Lusan (@NuNuLusan), freelance journalist

Emily Fishbein (@EmilyFishbein11), freelance journalist

Salai Za Uk Ling, deputy director of Chin Human Rights Organization (@ChinHumanRights)

