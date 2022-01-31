PodcastPodcast, The Take
A ‘campaign of terror’ in Myanmar
Published On 31 Jan 2022
In the year since Myanmar’s coup, resistance movements have emerged across the country, and the military has cracked down hard – on both armed fighters and civilians. It’s a form of total war that has killed more than 1,000 people. And the rural areas of the country have seen the worst of it.
In this episode:
- Nu Nu Lusan (@NuNuLusan), freelance journalist
- Emily Fishbein (@EmilyFishbein11), freelance journalist
- Salai Za Uk Ling, deputy director of Chin Human Rights Organization (@ChinHumanRights)
Source: Al Jazeera