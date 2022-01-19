Closed borders at the Australian Open

The media has packed up from the hotel where Novak Djokovic was detained in Australia, but after the tennis player’s deportation, more than 30 asylum seekers are still at the Park Hotel in the middle of Melbourne. The Australian Open brought the men’s years of indefinite immigration detention into the spotlight. We look at two stories from the Park Hotel: one man deported from Australia, another still there.

In this episode:

Jamal, asylum seeker at the Park Hotel

Allison Battison, founder and director, Human Rights for All (@HumanRights4A)

Kate Walton, writer for Al Jazeera (@waltonkate)

