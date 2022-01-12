Podcast, The Take
At long last, AFCON kicks off

The Take looks at Africa’s biggest biennial football tournament.

Fans of the Sierra Leone national football show their support in the stadium
The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations features 24 of the continent's top teams [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Published On 12 Jan 2022

On January 9, Africa began its biggest biennial football tournament: The Africa Cup of Nations. Postponed by a year because of the pandemic, the tournament pits 24 of the continent’s top teams against each other over the course of one month in Cameroon. But despite the celebratory fervour in Cameroon, there is some concern about how the tournament has been portrayed.

In this episode: 

