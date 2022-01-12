At long last, AFCON kicks off

On January 9, Africa began its biggest biennial football tournament: The Africa Cup of Nations. Postponed by a year because of the pandemic, the tournament pits 24 of the continent’s top teams against each other over the course of one month in Cameroon. But despite the celebratory fervour in Cameroon, there is some concern about how the tournament has been portrayed.

Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha), African football journalist

