The subtext of France and Australia’s submarine deal

What do a new security pact and a cancelled military contract say about France’s place in the world?

It was supposed to be an announcement of a pact, not the start of a foreign relations crisis between allies. But as Australia announced a new security partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States, dubbed AUKUS, it also cancelled a multibillion-dollar contract to buy submarines from France. So how did an abandoned deal for a dozen submarines turn in to the diplomatic version of a lover’s quarrel?

Natacha Butler (@natachabut), Al Jazeera Paris correspondent

David Brophy (@Dave_Brophy), Senior Lecturer in Modern Chinese History at the University of Sydney

