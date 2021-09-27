Florence Parly pulls out of meeting with UK counterpart as Paris continues to vent fury over new security pact.
The subtext of France and Australia’s submarine deal
What do a new security pact and a cancelled military contract say about France’s place in the world?
27 Sep 2021
It was supposed to be an announcement of a pact, not the start of a foreign relations crisis between allies. But as Australia announced a new security partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States, dubbed AUKUS, it also cancelled a multibillion-dollar contract to buy submarines from France. So how did an abandoned deal for a dozen submarines turn in to the diplomatic version of a lover’s quarrel?
In this episode:
- Natacha Butler (@natachabut), Al Jazeera Paris correspondent
- David Brophy (@Dave_Brophy), Senior Lecturer in Modern Chinese History at the University of Sydney
