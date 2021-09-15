Skip to Content
Live
Podcast The Take
News|September 11

The Course of the Forever Wars: The future

Throughout the decades since, the US has spent millions working with African troops in the name of counterterrorism. [Simon Maina/AFP]
Throughout the decades since, the US has spent millions working with African troops in the name of counterterrorism. [Simon Maina/AFP]
15 Sep 2021

This is the final episode of a three-part series looking at the past, present, and future of the so-called “war on terror”. 

For an idea of the next phase of the US’s “war on terror”, we look to East Africa, where a different version of the war has been unfolding for the past 20 years. American soldiers may not patrolling the streets of Kenya, but the US’s counterterrorism presence is very much there.

In this episode:

  • Fauziya Hussein (@diamamyn4zi1), Sister of disappeared Kenyan man
  • Samar Al-Bulushi (@samar42), Political anthropologist at University of California Irvine (@UCIrvine)

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US Federal Reserve reviews ethics rules after trading revelations

The US Federal Reserve said Thursday that it is reviewing its ethics policies governing senior officials&#39; financial holdings, in the wake of disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

US moves to assure ‘vital partner’ France over submarine pact

Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton, left, Foreign Minister Marise Payne, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the State Department in Washington, September 16 [Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters]

Polls open in Russia’s three-day parliamentary election

Voters will be able to cast ballots through to Sunday [Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]

EU Parliament resolution urges sanctions on Lebanon officials

People carry national flags as they hold a moment of silence marking the one-year anniversary of Beirut&#39;s port blast, near the site of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021 [File: Emilie Madi/Reuters]
Most Read

What could an Evergrande debt default mean for China and beyond?

Chinese authorities have told China Evergrande Group&#39;s major lenders not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation&#39;s biggest debt restructurings [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Photos: Taliban make themselves at home in strongman’s mansion

Salahuddin Ayoubi, left, one of the military commanders of the Taliban, inside the home of the Afghan strongman Abdul Rashid Dostum in the Sherpur neighbourhood of Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

France accuses Biden of sinking Australia submarine deal

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed Washington&#39;s dealings with Australia and the UK as a &#39;stab in the back&#39; for Paris [File: Susana Vera/Reuters]

Taliban’s Mullah Baradar denies rumours of his death

Baradar, once seen as the likely head of a Taliban government, had not been seen in public for some time [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]