The Course of the Forever Wars: Amnesia

The Take looks at how ongoing struggles for accountability at Abu Ghraib prison reveal the changes of war since 9/11.

This is the second episode of a three-part series looking at the past, present, and future of the so-called “war on terror”.

Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison was once a front-page headline in the “war on terror”. Today, public knowledge of the torture that made it infamous is starting to fade – but 17 years later, one US lawsuit for its victims is still going on. It centres on private contractors: companies that became an integral part of the US military efforts post-9/11 attacks, which changed the way war is fought – and accountability is sought.

#September11 marked a milestone in a new chapter of warfare. To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, over the next 3 episodes, we’re bringing you “The Course of the Forever Wars” — a special series looking at the past, present, and future of the “war on terror”. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eGn3ymMO2n — The Take (@AJTheTake) September 10, 2021

In this episode:

Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov), human rights activist

Katherine Gallagher (@katherga1), senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights

Majid, Abu Ghraib plaintiffs’ legal team member in Iraq

