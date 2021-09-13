Skip to Content
Live
Podcast The Take
News|September 11

The Course of the Forever Wars: Amnesia

The Take looks at how ongoing struggles for accountability at Abu Ghraib prison reveal the changes of war since 9/11.

Much of the fight for accountability for crimes during the so-called 'war on terror' is excavation. Reminding us that the past is still present [File: Albert Gea/Reuters]
Much of the fight for accountability for crimes during the so-called 'war on terror' is excavation. Reminding us that the past is still present [File: Albert Gea/Reuters]
13 Sep 2021

This is the second episode of a three-part series looking at the past, present, and future of the so-called “war on terror”.

Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison was once a front-page headline in the “war on terror”. Today, public knowledge of the torture that made it infamous is starting to fade – but 17 years later, one US lawsuit for its victims is still going on. It centres on private contractors: companies that became an integral part of the US military efforts post-9/11 attacks, which changed the way war is fought – and accountability is sought.

In this episode: 

  • Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov), human rights activist
  • Katherine Gallagher (@katherga1), senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights
  • Majid, Abu Ghraib plaintiffs’ legal team member in Iraq

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

What’s the Israeli prime minister’s vision for Middle East peace?

China hires advisers ahead of Evergrande restructuring

Regulators in Evergrande’s home province of Guangdong, China dispatched a team last month from King & Wood Mallesons, a law firm whose specialties include restructuring, two people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information [File: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg]

UK announces COVID booster shot plan for older, vulnerable groups

Officials have proposed a third shot for front-line health workers and those aged over 50 or clinically vulnerable, starting with people most at risk [File: Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP]

France warns Mali against Russian Wagner mercenary deal

Sodliers set up security perimeter for Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the then-president of Mali, in Gao, Mali, on November 7, 2019 [Photo by Souleymane Ag Anara/AFP]
Most Read

Is Russia’s defence chief emerging as Putin’s possible successor?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergey Shoigu visit the Mulino training ground to observe the &#39;Zapad-2021&#39; military exercises by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, September 13 [Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via Reuters]

Qatar refuses ‘responsibility’ for Kabul airport without Taliban

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made many trips to Kabul [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]
OPINION

Canada is a pedestrian nation

From left, Erin O&#39;Toole, leader of Canada&#39;s Conservative Party, Justin Trudeau, Canada&#39;s prime minister, Annamie Paul, leader of Canada&#39;s Green Party, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois party, during a federal leaders&#39; debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 8, 2021 [File: Justin Tang/Canadian Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Which offers the best protection: A COVID infection or vaccines?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]