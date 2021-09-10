Skip to Content
News|September 11

The Course of the Forever Wars: After 9/11

A post-9/11 national security apparatus came to change the way the US interacts with the rest of the world [AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File]
10 Sep 2021

This is the first episode of a three-part series looking at the past, present, and future of the so-called ‘war on terror’.

September 11, 2001, marked a milestone in a new chapter of warfare: after the 9/11 attacks, the US began not only the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but a so-called “global war on terror”. That meant building a new war infrastructure that is fully global in nature, massively profitable in scale, and now, after 20 years, part of the fabric of our lives. So how did we get here?

In the first episode of this series, we look at the US political climate after 9/11 and walk through the sweeping policy changes that would come to define the forever wars.

In this episode: 

  • Kevin Harrington, former MTA train operator
  • Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi), Director of the National Security Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (@ACLU)

