The Course of the Forever Wars: After 9/11

This is the first episode of a three-part series looking at the past, present, and future of the so-called ‘war on terror’.

September 11, 2001, marked a milestone in a new chapter of warfare: after the 9/11 attacks, the US began not only the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but a so-called “global war on terror”. That meant building a new war infrastructure that is fully global in nature, massively profitable in scale, and now, after 20 years, part of the fabric of our lives. So how did we get here?

In the first episode of this series, we look at the US political climate after 9/11 and walk through the sweeping policy changes that would come to define the forever wars.

#September11 marked a milestone in a new chapter of warfare. To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, over the next 3 episodes, we’re bringing you “The Course of the Forever Wars” — a special series looking at the past, present, and future of the “war on terror”. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eGn3ymMO2n — The Take (@AJTheTake) September 10, 2021

In this episode:

Kevin Harrington, former MTA train operator

Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi), Director of the National Security Project at the American Civil Liberties Union (@ACLU)

