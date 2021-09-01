Live
Continuing the fight for US police reform

A still from the "Mama Please" music video by Drea d'Nur and Rami Nashashibi that explores social justice themes and invokes the memory of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (Restricted Use)
1 Sep 2021

Chicago community organiser and artist Rami Nashashibi started writing the song Mama Please in tribute to the memory of George Floyd. Over time, and with the help of musicians Drea d’Nur and Jecorey Arthur it evolved into a song about injustice in the United States and abroad. This song is dedicated to a former New York State police officer who was fired when she intervened to stop another officer’s chokehold. We’re bringing you an update on that former officer, Cariol Horne, and her fight for justice.

In this episode:

  • Drea d’Nur, singer and music producer
  • Rami Nashashibi, artist and executive director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network
  • Cariol Horne, former police officer and current activist

