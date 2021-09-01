Continuing the fight for US police reform

Chicago community organiser and artist Rami Nashashibi started writing the song Mama Please in tribute to the memory of George Floyd. Over time, and with the help of musicians Drea d’Nur and Jecorey Arthur it evolved into a song about injustice in the United States and abroad. This song is dedicated to a former New York State police officer who was fired when she intervened to stop another officer’s chokehold. We’re bringing you an update on that former officer, Cariol Horne, and her fight for justice.

In this episode:

Drea d’Nur, singer and music producer

Rami Nashashibi, artist and executive director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network

Cariol Horne, former police officer and current activist

