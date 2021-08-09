The Olympic host city hangover

Another Olympics has come and gone. And as the athletes and sponsors leave town, Tokyo could be left to deal with the debt, gentrification, and displacement that can come from hosting the Games. In this episode, we look at the social cost of hosting sporting events and the activists fighting to keep the Olympics out of their hometowns.

In this episode:

Christopher Gaffney (@geostadia), associate professor at New York University

Theresa Williamson (@greencities), executive director of Catalytic Communities (@CatComm)

Jonny Coleman of @NOlympicsLA

