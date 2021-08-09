Live
Podcast The Take
News|Olympics

The Olympic host city hangover

International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach and Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games make the sign of a heart with their hands during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Dan Mullen/Pool Photo via AP))
International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach and Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games make the sign of a heart with their hands during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Dan Mullen/Pool Photo via AP))
9 Aug 2021

Another Olympics has come and gone. And as the athletes and sponsors leave town, Tokyo could be left to deal with the debt, gentrification, and displacement that can come from hosting the Games. In this episode, we look at the social cost of hosting sporting events and the activists fighting to keep the Olympics out of their hometowns.

In this episode: 

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US lays out conditions for recognising a new Afghan gov’t

US State Department spokesman Ned Price threatened repercussions against any new Afghan government that violates human rights, particularly the rights of women [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

The US spent $2 trillion in Afghanistan – and for what?

A Taliban fighter sits in the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace on Monday, August 16, 2021 [Rahmat Gul/AP]

Afghans’ evacuation ‘a matter of life and death’: US advocates

Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport on August 16, a day after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes may go unmasked at US criminal trial

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former chief executive officer of Theranos Inc, has pleaded not guilty to charges she lied to doctors, patients and investors about the accuracy and capabilities of the company’s blood-testing machines [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Biden defends Afghanistan pullout as Taliban take charge: Live

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Stringer/REUTERS]

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal after Taliban takeover

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that recent events in Afghanistan shows that ending the US military mission in the country &#39;was the right decision&#39; [Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via AFP]

Afghans cling to moving US Air Force jet in desperate bid to flee

Crowds have converged on Kabul airport as people seek to flee Afghanistan amid the Taliban&#39;s resurgence in the country [Reuters]
OPINION

The US, the Taliban and the stunning defeat in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 15, 2021 [AP/Zabi Karimi]