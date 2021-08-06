Live
What will happen to Afghanistan’s CIA-backed militias?

The future role of the CIA in Afghanistan has been the subject of a lot of speculation since US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of American troops [Larry Downing/Reuters]
6 Aug 2021

Since the American-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the US has trained thousands of Afghan security forces. Among them are militias that were backed by the US Central Intelligence Agency. For years, activists and journalists have documented civilian killings that took place by their hand. How will that legacy affect the current fight ahead for the country?

In this episode: 

  • Emran Feroz (@Emran_Feroz), journalist
  • Patricia Gossman (@pagossman), associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch

