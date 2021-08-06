What will happen to Afghanistan’s CIA-backed militias?

Since the American-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the US has trained thousands of Afghan security forces. Among them are militias that were backed by the US Central Intelligence Agency. For years, activists and journalists have documented civilian killings that took place by their hand. How will that legacy affect the current fight ahead for the country?

In this episode:

Emran Feroz (@Emran_Feroz), journalist

Patricia Gossman (@pagossman), associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch

