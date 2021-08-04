Live
Podcast The Take
News|Beirut explosion

A year after the blast, Lebanon fights for its future

A drone image shows a general view of the site of the August 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, after almost a year since the blast. [Imad Creidi / Reuters] (Reuters)
A drone image shows a general view of the site of the August 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, after almost a year since the blast. [Imad Creidi / Reuters] (Reuters)
4 Aug 2021

What is left in Lebanon, after 12 months of almost indescribable crisis, is the fight to hold someone – anyone – accountable. There has been a yearlong fight to do just that, but with the economic freefall only getting worse, the paralysis seems to be deepening. Lebanon is no stranger to proxy conflicts, and now the investigation into the blast has become a surrogate fight for the future of Lebanon itself.

In this episode: 

Timour Azhari (@timourazhari), Lebanon correspondent at Thomson Reuters Foundation

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Australia’s COVID cases at record high with millions in lockdown

With about 15 million people in the three states, or 60 percent of Australia&#39;s population, under a strict lockdown, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest tolls this year [Saeed Khan/AFP]

Israel attacks Hamas sites in Gaza in response to fire balloons

The Israeli military said its air raids were in &#39;response to continual launches of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel throughout the day&#39; [File: Jack Guez/AFP]

Kenya’s Jepchirchir wins women’s marathon with late burst

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates after winning the Olympic marathon gold on Saturday [Feline Lim/Reuters]

Nicaragua’s poll body disqualifies main opposition party

Oscar Sobalvarro, presidential candidate for the main opposition party, and his running mate for vice president, Berenice Quezada, leave the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) after registering as candidates for the November 7 general election [Maynor Valenzuela/Reuters]
Most Read

In England, hundreds of vaccinated people hospitalised with Delta

The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 99 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the UK [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Major blow to Afghan gov’t as Taliban captures provincial capital

The Taliban has intensified its campaign to defeat the US-backed government as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war [File: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]

G7: Iran behind tanker attack, ‘threatens international peace’

The vessel was a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime [File: Johan Victor/Handout/Reuters]

Amhara official says offensive against Tigray forces imminent

Sema Tiruneh, the Amhara region’s head of peace and security, said preparations had been made, and the offensive would be launched on Saturday [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]