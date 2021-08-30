Live
Podcast The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

The Delta variant continues to spread

The US has announced it plans to offer booster shots, but WHO is arguing the rest of the world needs those vaccines first [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
The US has announced it plans to offer booster shots, but WHO is arguing the rest of the world needs those vaccines first [Nacho Doce/Reuters]
30 Aug 2021

The number of cases from the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise, even in countries like Israel that have vaccinated most of their populations. In the US, more children are coming down with the virus and the number of cases for adults under 50 is the highest it has ever been.

Now, the US is announcing that it plans to offer booster shots, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is arguing the rest of the world needs those vaccines first. In this episode, we are bringing you an update and a reminder of what the Delta variant is and why it is so concerning, particularly for the unvaccinated.

In this episode: 

  • Dr Syra Madad (@syramadad), Epidemiologist, senior director for special pathogens with the New York City Health System and a member of the Federation of American Scientists COVID task force
  • Dr Salam Gueye (@SalamGueye), Director of Regional Emergencies in Africa for the World Health Organization

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Drug suspect’s murder ignites calls for police reform in Thailand

Thai police escort the former police officer Thitisan Utthanaphon, known as &#39;Jo Ferrari&#39;, while leaving the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, August 26, 2021 [Sakchai Lalit/ AP]

Taliban: Afghanistan now ‘a free and sovereign’ nation

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the victory of his group &#39;belongs to us all&#39; [Rahmat Gul/AP]

Afghan refugee in Australia pleads to return and rescue family

Australian citizens and visa holders prepare to board the Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III, as Australian infantry personnel provide security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021 [SGT Glen McCarthy/ Australia&#39;s Department of Defence/Handout via Reuters]

UN adopts Afghanistan resolution, but no ‘safe zone’

The resolution comes as international efforts to airlift foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans out of the country come to an end [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban celebrates victory as last US troops leave Afghanistan

An US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul

General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said the United States evacuated 79,000 people, including 6,000 American citizens, from Kabul since August 14 [File: Department of Defense via AP Photo]

South African scientists monitoring new coronavirus variant

South Africa is the continent&#39;s hardest hit country, with more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases reported to date, of which at least 81,830 have been fatal [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]

‘Horror scene’: Anger as US drone attack kills Afghan children

Civilian casualties from US and Afghan aerial attacks are not rare in Afghanistan [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]