The Delta variant continues to spread

The number of cases from the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise, even in countries like Israel that have vaccinated most of their populations. In the US, more children are coming down with the virus and the number of cases for adults under 50 is the highest it has ever been.

Now, the US is announcing that it plans to offer booster shots, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is arguing the rest of the world needs those vaccines first. In this episode, we are bringing you an update and a reminder of what the Delta variant is and why it is so concerning, particularly for the unvaccinated.

In this episode:

Dr Syra Madad (@syramadad), Epidemiologist, senior director for special pathogens with the New York City Health System and a member of the Federation of American Scientists COVID task force

Dr Salam Gueye (@SalamGueye), Director of Regional Emergencies in Africa for the World Health Organization

