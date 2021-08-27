Chile’s continuing water crisis

Chile is in the midst of rewriting its constitution, a process that will affect every aspect of Chilean life – even down to its water. The country has been battling a megadrought for over a decade, and rivers and reservoirs have dried to dust. This year could match 2019 for the driest year on record. With the current constitution, access to water goes to the highest bidder. But all that could be changing this year. In this episode, we’re updating a story from May 2020, about the man-made roots of Chile’s water crisis.

Lucia Newman, Al Jazeera editor for Latin America

