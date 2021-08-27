Live
Podcast The Take
News|Water

Chile’s continuing water crisis

Smoke from sugar cane burning that fills the air during harvest season may be linked to several serious health problems [Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]
Smoke from sugar cane burning that fills the air during harvest season may be linked to several serious health problems [Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]
27 Aug 2021

Chile is in the midst of rewriting its constitution, a process that will affect every aspect of Chilean life – even down to its water. The country has been battling a megadrought for over a decade, and rivers and reservoirs have dried to dust. This year could match 2019 for the driest year on record. With the current constitution, access to water goes to the highest bidder. But all that could be changing this year. In this episode, we’re updating a story from May 2020, about the man-made roots of Chile’s water crisis.

In this episode:

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera editor for Latin America

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Afghan refugee in Australia pleads to return and rescue family

Australian citizens and visa holders prepare to board the Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III, as Australian infantry personnel provide security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021 [SGT Glen McCarthy/ Australia&#39;s Department of Defence/Handout via Reuters]

UN adopts Afghanistan resolution, but no ‘safe zone’

The resolution comes as international efforts to airlift foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans out of the country come to an end [Johanna Geron/Reuters]

US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul

General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said the United States evacuated 79,000 people, including 6,000 American citizens, from Kabul since August 14 [File: Department of Defense via AP Photo]

South African scientists monitoring new coronavirus variant

South Africa is the continent&#39;s hardest hit country, with more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases reported to date, of which at least 81,830 have been fatal [Sumaya Hisham/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban celebrates victory as last US troops leave Afghanistan

An US Air Force aircraft takes off from the airport in Kabul [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]

‘Horror scene’: Anger as US drone attack kills Afghan children

Civilian casualties from US and Afghan aerial attacks are not rare in Afghanistan [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Is ISIS-K a challenge for the Taliban?

What is Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on trial for?

In her heyday, the turtleneck-wearing, raspy-voiced Elizabeth Holmes was hailed as a disruptive genius and investor darling who claimed to have a machine called the Edison that used a tiny drop of blood to screen for a variety of medical conditions [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]