Live
Podcast The Take
News|Women's Rights

The secret cameras recording women in Spain

In 2019, some women were secretly recorded urinating and the video was posted on porn websites. Now, the women are seeking justice.

In 2019, some women in Spain were secretly recorded while urinating [File: Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
In 2019, some women in Spain were secretly recorded while urinating [File: Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
23 Aug 2021

Every August, in a small town called San Cibrao, in the northern region of Galicia, Spain, people gather to celebrate a local yearly festival: the A Maruxaina. Finding a toilet during the event, which brings together thousands of people, can be challenging – forcing many to go to discreet alleys instead. In 2019, a group of women were secretly recorded while doing it. The videos were posted on porn websites. Now, the women are seeking justice.

In this episode: 

  • Sonia Visozo, El Pais correspondent in Galicia
  • Paloma Maseda and Alba Alvarez, victims

Connect with The Take: 

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with Morocco over ‘hostile actions’

Morocco and Algeria have had strained relations for decades, mainly over the issue of Western Sahara [Farouk Batiche/AFP]

What is driving Bitcoin’s rise?

Taliban issues new warning against extending evacuation deadline

At the press conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid urged Afghans to &#39;return to their homes and resume their calm everyday lives&#39; [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

South Africa’s unemployment rate is now highest in the world

South African companies’ ability to hire is undermined by an education system that doesn’t provide adequate skills, and strict workplace laws that make hiring and firing workers onerous [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Is Afghanistan-made methamphetamine about to flood Europe?

In some parts of Afghanistan, methamphetamine output now appears to be outpacing that of opium [File: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]

Taliban urges US to stop evacuating skilled Afghans

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, August 23, 2021 [Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps via AP Photo]

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Anti-Taliban fighters dig in to defend Panjshir Valley

The NRF has said it is ready for battle, but it remains unclear if the force has the supplies and equipment to withstand a long siege by the Taliban [File: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP]