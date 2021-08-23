The secret cameras recording women in Spain

In 2019, some women were secretly recorded urinating and the video was posted on porn websites. Now, the women are seeking justice.

Every August, in a small town called San Cibrao, in the northern region of Galicia, Spain, people gather to celebrate a local yearly festival: the A Maruxaina. Finding a toilet during the event, which brings together thousands of people, can be challenging – forcing many to go to discreet alleys instead. In 2019, a group of women were secretly recorded while doing it. The videos were posted on porn websites. Now, the women are seeking justice.

In this episode:

Sonia Visozo, El Pais correspondent in Galicia

Paloma Maseda and Alba Alvarez, victims

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)