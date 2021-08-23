Farm bosses routinely harass and exploit the workers who pick fruit for European supermarkets, investigation reveals.
The secret cameras recording women in Spain
In 2019, some women were secretly recorded urinating and the video was posted on porn websites. Now, the women are seeking justice.
Every August, in a small town called San Cibrao, in the northern region of Galicia, Spain, people gather to celebrate a local yearly festival: the A Maruxaina. Finding a toilet during the event, which brings together thousands of people, can be challenging – forcing many to go to discreet alleys instead. In 2019, a group of women were secretly recorded while doing it. The videos were posted on porn websites. Now, the women are seeking justice.
- Sonia Visozo, El Pais correspondent in Galicia
- Paloma Maseda and Alba Alvarez, victims
