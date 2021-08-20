What can we expect from Taliban 2.0?

On The Take, we discuss what Afghans can expect from this new Taliban rule.

After two decades, Taliban rule is starting to look like the new normal in Afghanistan again. It is a reality that has tens of thousands of Afghans running for their lives. But the new leadership is assuring Afghans that they are safe in Afghanistan. Will this be a softer, gentler version Taliban rule? Or are the end of women’s rights and public executions ahead? To find out, we talk to one of our correspondents who has followed the Taliban for 20 years and watched them enter the room where deals were signed.

In this episode:

Ali Latifi (@alibomaye), Al Jazeera Digital Kabul correspondent

Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), Al Jazeera correspondent

